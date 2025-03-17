A Raycast extension that intelligently adds relevant emojis to your text to make it more expressive and engaging! ✨
Transform your plain text into vibrant, emoji-enhanced messages that better convey tone and emotion. 🌈
If you have Raycast Pro subscription, you can use it without any configuration.
If you want to switch from Custom AI Provider to Raycast AI, simpily remove the API Key field from the extension preferernces.
Please make sure you have properly configured the API key, base URL, and the model name in the extension settings. More specifically,
Enhances your text by adding contextually relevant emojis throughout. ✨
Provides a single, most appropriate emoji that matches the semantics of your input text. 🧐.