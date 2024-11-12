StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Sync two folders
AvatarGiovambattista Fazioli
A Raycast extension to quick sync folders with rsync command

Description

This mod provides a command to sync folders with the rsync command. It provides a simple way to sync folders between two locations. Take a look at the scenarios below to get a feel for how you might use the extension.

Features

  • Sync Folders: Sync folders between two locations.
  • Sync Finder Selection: Sync the selected folders in Finder.
  • Create Sync Folders: Create a new Sync folders preset.
  • Edit Sync Folders: Edit an existing Sync folders preset.
  • My Sync Folders: List all the Sync Folders presets.
  • Menu bar commands: Quickly access the list of Sync Folders presets from the menu bar.

Author

Developed by Giovambattista Fazioli (@gfazioli on GitHub).

I am open to requests for features, bug reports, and edits to the code made by the community.

License

Distributed under the MIT License.

