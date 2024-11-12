Sync Folders A Raycast extension to quick sync folders with rsync command

Description

This mod provides a command to sync folders with the rsync command. It provides a simple way to sync folders between two locations. Take a look at the scenarios below to get a feel for how you might use the extension.

Features

Sync Folders : Sync folders between two locations.

: Sync folders between two locations. Sync Finder Selection : Sync the selected folders in Finder.

: Sync the selected folders in Finder. Create Sync Folders : Create a new Sync folders preset.

: Create a new Sync folders preset. Edit Sync Folders : Edit an existing Sync folders preset.

: Edit an existing Sync folders preset. My Sync Folders : List all the Sync Folders presets.

: List all the Sync Folders presets. Menu bar commands: Quickly access the list of Sync Folders presets from the menu bar.

Author

Developed by Giovambattista Fazioli (@gfazioli on GitHub).

I am open to requests for features, bug reports, and edits to the code made by the community.

License

Distributed under the MIT License.