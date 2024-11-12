Sync Folders
A Raycast extension to quick sync folders with
rsync command
Description
This mod provides a command to sync folders with the
rsync command. It provides a simple way to sync folders between two locations. Take a look at the scenarios below to get a feel for how you might use the extension.
Features
- Sync Folders: Sync folders between two locations.
- Sync Finder Selection: Sync the selected folders in Finder.
- Create Sync Folders: Create a new Sync folders preset.
- Edit Sync Folders: Edit an existing Sync folders preset.
- My Sync Folders: List all the Sync Folders presets.
- Menu bar commands: Quickly access the list of Sync Folders presets from the menu bar.
Author
Developed by Giovambattista Fazioli (@gfazioli on GitHub).
I am open to requests for features, bug reports, and edits to the code made by the community.
License
Distributed under the MIT License.