Extension Icon

HTML Colors

Search through pallettes of standard HTML colors. Offers basic + extended set. Search by name or browse by looking at the color itself.
AvatarOndrej
Overview

HTML Colors

A Raycast extension that helps you quickly look up HTML colors by name. Perfect for web developers and designers who need to find the right color codes without remembering exact names.

Data source: Web Colors - Wikipedia

Features

  • 🔍 Fuzzy Search: Search colors by name, hex code, or RGB value

    • Supports typos and partial matches
    • Results are ordered by relevance
    • Minimum 2 characters required for search

  • 🎨 Two Color Sets:

    • Basic HTML colors (16 standard colors)
    • Extended HTML colors (140+ additional colors)

  • 📋 Color Information:

    • Color name
    • HEX code
    • RGB value
    • Visual color preview
    • Category indicator (Basic/Extended)

  • 🎯 Quick Actions:

    • Copy HEX code (default)
    • Copy RGB value
    • Copy color name
    • Toggle between HEX/RGB display
    • Show/Hide color details

  • 🔄 Filtering:

    • All colors (default)
    • Basic colors only
    • Extended colors only

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Type "Search HTML Colors" to find the extension
  3. Start typing to search for colors:
    • Use color names (e.g., "blue", "crimson")
    • Use hex codes (e.g., "#FF0000")
    • Use RGB values (e.g., "rgb(255, 0, 0)")
  4. Use the dropdown to filter between basic and extended colors
  5. Press ⌘ + I to toggle the detail view for any color
  6. Use ⌘ + T to switch between HEX and RGB display
  7. Select a color to copy its value to clipboard

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘ + I: Toggle color details
  • ⌘ + T: Toggle between HEX and RGB display

Requirements

  • macOS 12.0 or later
  • Raycast 1.0.0 or later

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Press ⌘ + Space to open the command bar
  3. Type "Store" and select "Open Store"
  4. Search for "HTML Colors"
  5. Click "Install"

Development

This extension is built with:

  • TypeScript
  • React
  • Raycast API
  • Fuse.js for fuzzy search

For development instructions, please refer to the Raycast Developer Docs.

License

MIT

Developer ToolsDesign Tools
