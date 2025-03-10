HTML Colors

A Raycast extension that helps you quickly look up HTML colors by name. Perfect for web developers and designers who need to find the right color codes without remembering exact names.

Features

🔍 Fuzzy Search : Search colors by name, hex code, or RGB value Supports typos and partial matches Results are ordered by relevance Minimum 2 characters required for search

🎨 Two Color Sets : Basic HTML colors (16 standard colors) Extended HTML colors (140+ additional colors)

📋 Color Information : Color name HEX code RGB value Visual color preview Category indicator (Basic/Extended)

🎯 Quick Actions : Copy HEX code (default) Copy RGB value Copy color name Toggle between HEX/RGB display Show/Hide color details

🔄 Filtering : All colors (default) Basic colors only Extended colors only



Usage

Open Raycast Type "Search HTML Colors" to find the extension Start typing to search for colors: Use color names (e.g., "blue", "crimson")

Use hex codes (e.g., "#FF0000")

Use RGB values (e.g., "rgb(255, 0, 0)") Use the dropdown to filter between basic and extended colors Press ⌘ + I to toggle the detail view for any color Use ⌘ + T to switch between HEX and RGB display Select a color to copy its value to clipboard

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + I : Toggle color details

: Toggle color details ⌘ + T : Toggle between HEX and RGB display

Requirements

macOS 12.0 or later

Raycast 1.0.0 or later

Installation

Open Raycast Press ⌘ + Space to open the command bar Type "Store" and select "Open Store" Search for "HTML Colors" Click "Install"

Development

This extension is built with:

TypeScript

React

Raycast API

Fuse.js for fuzzy search

For development instructions, please refer to the Raycast Developer Docs.

License

MIT