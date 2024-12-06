StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
NHL

Get today's NHL games, scores, matchups, and statistics.
AvatarRob Erskine
Overview

NHL for Raycast

Access real-time NHL scores, standings, and comprehensive player statistics directly from Raycast.

NHL for Raycast

Features

🏒 Live Scores

  • View today's games and scores
  • Check upcoming matchups
  • Review recent game results

📊 League Standings

  • Conference rankings
  • Divisional standings
  • Live updates during season

🏃‍♂️ Player Search

  • Search active and retired players
  • View detailed player statistics
  • Access career histories and achievements
  • Review player biographical information

Preferences

There are a few preferences in this extension you can use to enhance your experience:

  • Timezone: Useful for getting times in your local timezone.
  • Language: Raycast doesn't support multi-languages by default, but the NHL API supports both English and French. This preference lets you get your data back in either of these languages.
  • Favorite Team: Save your favorite to have that data filtered to the top in the Standings & Scores commands.

Commands

CommandDescription
Search NHL PlayersFind and explore stats for both current and former NHL players
NHL StandingsView up-to-date league standings by conference and division
NHL ScoresTrack live scores, upcoming games, and recent results

Data Source

All data is sourced directly from the official NHL API.

Disclaimer

This is an unofficial Raycast extension and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to the National Hockey League (NHL) or its teams.

All data is sourced from publicly available NHL APIs and services. Team logos, player images, and other NHL-related marks and content are properties of their respective owners and are used for informational purposes only.

This extension is provided "as is" without any warranties, and the accuracy of the data depends on the NHL's public APIs.

NHL and team logos are trademarks of the NHL and its teams. NHL statistics and content © NHL. All Rights Reserved.

