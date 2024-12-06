Access real-time NHL scores, standings, and comprehensive player statistics directly from Raycast.
There are a few preferences in this extension you can use to enhance your experience:
|Command
|Description
Search NHL Players
|Find and explore stats for both current and former NHL players
NHL Standings
|View up-to-date league standings by conference and division
NHL Scores
|Track live scores, upcoming games, and recent results
All data is sourced directly from the official NHL API.
This is an unofficial Raycast extension and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to the National Hockey League (NHL) or its teams.
All data is sourced from publicly available NHL APIs and services. Team logos, player images, and other NHL-related marks and content are properties of their respective owners and are used for informational purposes only.
This extension is provided "as is" without any warranties, and the accuracy of the data depends on the NHL's public APIs.
NHL and team logos are trademarks of the NHL and its teams. NHL statistics and content © NHL. All Rights Reserved.