Metacritic
Search Metacritic aggregate reviews for movies, video games, and TV shows right from Raycast.
Overview
This Raycast extension lets you quickly search Metacritic's autosuggest API and browse results in a visual grid. Each item displays:
- Media type emoji (e.g., 🎮 for games, 📺 for shows, 🎦 for movies)
- Colored score indicator (🟢/🟡/🔴) and the numeric Metascore when available
- Cover art thumbnail
You can open an item on Metacritic in your browser or copy the title (and score) to your clipboard.
Features
- Visual grid of results with cover images
- Emoji titles indicating media type and score
Usage
- Launch the command in Raycast.
- Start typing to search for games, movies, or TV shows.
- Select an item to see actions:
- Open on Metacritic
- Copy Title and Score
Limitations
Data Ownership and Responsibility
- This extension is an unofficial client. It is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Metacritic.
- All data, scores, images, trademarks, and related content are the property of their respective owners, including Metacritic.
- The author(s) assumes no responsibility or liability for the use of this extension. Use at your own risk.