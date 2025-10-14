StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Metacritic

Search Metacritic aggregate reviews for movies, video games, and tv shows.
Rob Erskine
Overview

Metacritic

Search Metacritic aggregate reviews for movies, video games, and TV shows right from Raycast.

Overview

This Raycast extension lets you quickly search Metacritic's autosuggest API and browse results in a visual grid. Each item displays:

  • Media type emoji (e.g., 🎮 for games, 📺 for shows, 🎦 for movies)
  • Colored score indicator (🟢/🟡/🔴) and the numeric Metascore when available
  • Cover art thumbnail

You can open an item on Metacritic in your browser or copy the title (and score) to your clipboard.

Features

  • Visual grid of results with cover images
  • Emoji titles indicating media type and score

Usage

  1. Launch the command in Raycast.
  2. Start typing to search for games, movies, or TV shows.
  3. Select an item to see actions:
    • Open on Metacritic
    • Copy Title and Score

Limitations

Data Ownership and Responsibility

  • This extension is an unofficial client. It is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Metacritic.
  • All data, scores, images, trademarks, and related content are the property of their respective owners, including Metacritic.
  • The author(s) assumes no responsibility or liability for the use of this extension. Use at your own risk.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
