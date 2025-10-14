Metacritic

Search Metacritic aggregate reviews for movies, video games, and TV shows right from Raycast.

Overview

This Raycast extension lets you quickly search Metacritic's autosuggest API and browse results in a visual grid. Each item displays:

Media type emoji (e.g., 🎮 for games, 📺 for shows, 🎦 for movies)

Colored score indicator (🟢/🟡/🔴) and the numeric Metascore when available

Cover art thumbnail

You can open an item on Metacritic in your browser or copy the title (and score) to your clipboard.

Features

Visual grid of results with cover images

Emoji titles indicating media type and score

Usage

Launch the command in Raycast. Start typing to search for games, movies, or TV shows. Select an item to see actions: Open on Metacritic

Copy Title and Score

Limitations

This extension uses Metacritic's autosuggest API endpoint (https://backend.metacritic.com/finder/metacritic/search/{query}/web?apiKey=key&limit=30&offset=0). This is the same API that powers Metacritic's own search page. Please note that this API may change over time or might not be accessible in all regions.

Data Ownership and Responsibility