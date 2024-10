Rehooks An optimized, and flexible react production-ready hooks library written in TypeScript

npm i --save-dev rehooks-ts

🪄 Usage

You can easily import hooks from rehooks-ts and boom!

import { useCounter } from 'rehooks-ts' ; function Component ( ) { const { count, increment, decrement } = useCounter ( 0 ); ... }

🧾 License

Rehooks is licensed under the MIT License.