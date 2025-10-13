StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
DeployHQ

Search and navigate to your DeployHQ projects
DeployHQ

Search for a DeployHQ project (or related resources) and open it within the browser.

deployHQAPIKey (required)
A DeployHQ API key generated by your account.
See DeployHQ's documentation on how to generate a new key.

deployHQAccountName (required)
The name of the account you want to search within.
This name is used as the subdomain when logged in with your account, e.g. https://scumsoft.deployhq.com.

deployHQUsername (required)
Your own DeployHQ username.
This is usually the e-mail address you use to log in.

defaultAction (currently non-functional)
The default action to perform when selecting an item in the project list.

Search Projects

Fetch a searchable list of all projects and allows you to open the url of its DeployHQ page or the url of its assigned repository in the browser.

  • macOS
  • Windows
