Clipboard Sequential Paste allows you to copy a list to your clipboard and paste the items one by one. This extension is designed to streamline your workflow when dealing with clunky user interfaces that require you to copy and paste lists item by item. Instead of manually entering each item, this extension allows you to copy a list to your clipboard and paste the items sequentially with ease.
To avoid overwriting the clipboard list with the item currently being pasted, a debounce time of 650 ms is implemented. This prevents rapid commands or hotkey presses from causing unintended behavior.
Warning: If you attempt to paste the next item without any input focused (e.g., in a random application), the item will not be pasted, similar to the behavior of the standard paste function. But the extension will still move on to the next item.