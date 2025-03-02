Never leave your editor to check component themes again. Access Nuxt UI documentation instantly while you code.
Jump directly to any component's theme documentation in milliseconds:
No more context switching, no more manual searching. Just smooth, uninterrupted development.
Ask Nuxt UI for information, tips, create components, etc... with natural language, here's some examples:
Customize the component prefix to match your style:
Works seamlessly with both Nuxt UI versions:
I recommend you to put the shortcut to execute the command directly on
✦ + U for example or
⌘ + U.
This is just the beginning. Here's what's cooking:
Got ideas to make this even better? Issues and PRs are welcome!
Published under the APACHE license.
Made by community 💛
<a href="https://github.com/HugoRCD/nuxt-ui-raycast-extension"/graphs/contributors"> <img src="https://contrib.rocks/image?repo=HugoRCD/nuxt-ui-raycast-extension"" />
