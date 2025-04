Pollenflug

A simple raycast extension fetching pollen data from the DWD (Deutscher Wetterdienst) public API – initially made for personal use 🤧🌱.

Pin allergens relevant for you, and choose from the regions provided by DWD. Using ⌘+1 , ⌘+2 and ⌘+3 you can cycle through today, tomorrow and the day after.

Feel free to contribute if you'd like to, I'll improve on some things later on. If it is polished I might submit it to the store as well.

Stay healthy!

Background image by alexjones on Unsplash .