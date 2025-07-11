FocusFlow - a Study Clock

FocusFlow is a Raycast extension that helps you stay accountable by tracking focused study or work sessions (FOCUS) — and adds a bit of friendly competition through team collaboration (FLOW).

👥 Team Collaboration

Want to track progress as a group, compete on a leaderboard, or just motivate each other? Here’s how to set up team mode using Discord webhooks.

For Team Leaders:

Create a Discord Webhook In your Discord server, go to: Server Settings → Integrations → Webhooks → New Webhook → Copy Webhook URL Create a Team in Raycast Use the Create Team command in Raycast. Paste the webhook URL, set a team name and your username. You’ll receive a Team Code — share this with your teammates.

For Team Members:

Join a Team Use the Join Team command and paste the Team Code your team leader gave you.

Note: You don’t need to join the Discord server to be part of a FocusFlow team. The extension uses a special link (called a webhook) to send and receive updates behind the scenes. That means your progress will still show up on the team leaderboard — even if you’re not in the Discord channel where updates are posted.

🌐 Use FocusFlow on the Web

Have a fussy friend who would prefer not to download Raycast? You can also use FocusFlow directly in your browser:

👉 focusflowweb.vercel.app

no installation required — exact same features 👍

⚙️ Why Discord Webhooks? (The Technical Bit)

FocusFlow uses Discord webhooks not just for sending updates, but as a lightweight serverless backend.

Webhooks allow the extension to:

Post real-time session activity to your Discord channel

Store and retrieve team data (like sessions and leaderboard scores)

Avoid the need for a hosted backend or custom API

This makes FocusFlow fast to set up, easy to maintain, and ideal for small teams or student groups who don’t want to manage servers.

🔐 Security Note — Please Read

Your Webhook URL and Team Code are private. Anyone with access can post messages to your Discord channel and potentially alter team data.

Here’s how to keep things safe: