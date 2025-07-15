Raycast New Instance

A Raycast extension that allows you to launch a new instance of any installed application on your Mac.

Commands

New Instance

Open Raycast Type "New Instance" Press Enter to immediately launch a new instance of the currently active application

Open New App Instance

Open Raycast Type "Open New App Instance" Search for the application you want to launch Press Enter to launch a new instance

Use Cases

This is particularly useful for applications like Blender, VS Code, or any other app where you might want multiple instances running simultaneously that don't support multiple instances by default.