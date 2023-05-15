MinIO Manager

A Raycast extension for managing files in MinIO object storage service.

Features

Upload files to MinIO server

Browse and manage files in MinIO

Select files directly from Finder

Generate public URLs for uploaded files

Generate temporary pre-signed URLs with 1-hour validity

Automatically copy file URLs to clipboard after upload (optional)

Configuration

The extension requires the following configuration:

MinIO Endpoint : The MinIO server endpoint URL without protocol (e.g. play.min.io)

: The MinIO server endpoint URL without protocol (e.g. play.min.io) Port : The MinIO server port (default: 443 for HTTPS, 80 for HTTP)

: The MinIO server port (default: 443 for HTTPS, 80 for HTTP) Access Key : MinIO access key ID

: MinIO access key ID Secret Key : MinIO secret access key

: MinIO secret access key Use SSL : Enable SSL/TLS for secure connection

: Enable SSL/TLS for secure connection Default Bucket : Default bucket to use for uploads

: Default bucket to use for uploads Public URL Base : Base URL for generating public links to uploaded files

: Base URL for generating public links to uploaded files Auto Copy URL: Automatically copy the file URL to clipboard after successful upload

Usage

Upload File

Select "Upload File" command Choose a file to upload Optionally specify a bucket and prefix (folder) Click "Upload File" After successful upload, the file URL will be displayed and optionally copied to clipboard

List Files

Select "List Files" command Browse through buckets and files Use actions to view, generate temporary links, or delete files

Generate Temporary Links

In the "List Files" view, select a file Choose "Generate Temporary Link and Open" action Confirm the operation A pre-signed URL with 1-hour validity will be generated and opened in your browser This temporary link provides secure, time-limited access to the file without making it publicly accessible

Limitations

Maximum file size for upload is 1 GB

For larger files, consider using the MinIO client directly

Troubleshooting

If you encounter "Invalid endPoint" errors, make sure your endpoint URL doesn't include http:// or https:// prefix

For SSL/TLS connection issues, try toggling the SSL option in the extension preferences

Check file permissions if you're having trouble uploading files

Screenshots

![List Files](./metadata/minio-manager 2025-06-19 at 02.30.57.png) ![Upload File](./metadata/minio-manager 2025-06-19 at 02.31.35.png)

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev # Build the extension npm run build # Lint the extension npm run lint

Version History

[Initial Version] - 2023-05-15

Upload files to MinIO server

Browse and list files in MinIO buckets

Download files from MinIO

[Added Temporary Links] - 2023-05-30

Generate temporary pre-signed URLs with 1-hour validity

Open files directly in browser

Improved file management capabilities

Requirements