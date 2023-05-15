StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Minio Manager

Manage files in MinIO object storage
AvatarYunHai
New
Install Extension
Overview

MinIO Manager

A Raycast extension for managing files in MinIO object storage service.

Features

  • Upload files to MinIO server
  • Browse and manage files in MinIO
  • Select files directly from Finder
  • Generate public URLs for uploaded files
  • Generate temporary pre-signed URLs with 1-hour validity
  • Automatically copy file URLs to clipboard after upload (optional)

Configuration

The extension requires the following configuration:

  • MinIO Endpoint: The MinIO server endpoint URL without protocol (e.g. play.min.io)
  • Port: The MinIO server port (default: 443 for HTTPS, 80 for HTTP)
  • Access Key: MinIO access key ID
  • Secret Key: MinIO secret access key
  • Use SSL: Enable SSL/TLS for secure connection
  • Default Bucket: Default bucket to use for uploads
  • Public URL Base: Base URL for generating public links to uploaded files
  • Auto Copy URL: Automatically copy the file URL to clipboard after successful upload

Usage

Upload File

  1. Select "Upload File" command
  2. Choose a file to upload
  3. Optionally specify a bucket and prefix (folder)
  4. Click "Upload File"
  5. After successful upload, the file URL will be displayed and optionally copied to clipboard

List Files

  1. Select "List Files" command
  2. Browse through buckets and files
  3. Use actions to view, generate temporary links, or delete files

Generate Temporary Links

  1. In the "List Files" view, select a file
  2. Choose "Generate Temporary Link and Open" action
  3. Confirm the operation
  4. A pre-signed URL with 1-hour validity will be generated and opened in your browser
  5. This temporary link provides secure, time-limited access to the file without making it publicly accessible

Limitations

  • Maximum file size for upload is 1 GB
  • For larger files, consider using the MinIO client directly

Troubleshooting

  • If you encounter "Invalid endPoint" errors, make sure your endpoint URL doesn't include http:// or https:// prefix
  • For SSL/TLS connection issues, try toggling the SSL option in the extension preferences
  • Check file permissions if you're having trouble uploading files

Screenshots

![List Files](./metadata/minio-manager 2025-06-19 at 02.30.57.png) ![Upload File](./metadata/minio-manager 2025-06-19 at 02.31.35.png)

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Run in development mode
npm run dev

# Build the extension
npm run build

# Lint the extension
npm run lint

Version History

[Initial Version] - 2023-05-15

  • Upload files to MinIO server
  • Browse and list files in MinIO buckets
  • Download files from MinIO

[Added Temporary Links] - 2023-05-30

  • Generate temporary pre-signed URLs with 1-hour validity
  • Open files directly in browser
  • Improved file management capabilities

Requirements

  • MinIO server (self-hosted or cloud service)
  • Valid MinIO credentials (access key and secret key)
Categories
Developer ToolsDataProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Safari logo

Safari

Manage your Safari Tabs, History and Reading List

Visual Studio Code logo

Visual Studio Code

Control VS Code and compatible editors directly from Raycast

ElevenLabs TTS logo

ElevenLabs TTS

Convert selected text to lifelike speech using ElevenLabs' premium AI voices

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.