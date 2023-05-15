MinIO Manager
A Raycast extension for managing files in MinIO object storage service.
Features
- Upload files to MinIO server
- Browse and manage files in MinIO
- Select files directly from Finder
- Generate public URLs for uploaded files
- Generate temporary pre-signed URLs with 1-hour validity
- Automatically copy file URLs to clipboard after upload (optional)
Configuration
The extension requires the following configuration:
- MinIO Endpoint: The MinIO server endpoint URL without protocol (e.g. play.min.io)
- Port: The MinIO server port (default: 443 for HTTPS, 80 for HTTP)
- Access Key: MinIO access key ID
- Secret Key: MinIO secret access key
- Use SSL: Enable SSL/TLS for secure connection
- Default Bucket: Default bucket to use for uploads
- Public URL Base: Base URL for generating public links to uploaded files
- Auto Copy URL: Automatically copy the file URL to clipboard after successful upload
Usage
Upload File
- Select "Upload File" command
- Choose a file to upload
- Optionally specify a bucket and prefix (folder)
- Click "Upload File"
- After successful upload, the file URL will be displayed and optionally copied to clipboard
List Files
- Select "List Files" command
- Browse through buckets and files
- Use actions to view, generate temporary links, or delete files
Generate Temporary Links
- In the "List Files" view, select a file
- Choose "Generate Temporary Link and Open" action
- Confirm the operation
- A pre-signed URL with 1-hour validity will be generated and opened in your browser
- This temporary link provides secure, time-limited access to the file without making it publicly accessible
Limitations
- Maximum file size for upload is 1 GB
- For larger files, consider using the MinIO client directly
Troubleshooting
- If you encounter "Invalid endPoint" errors, make sure your endpoint URL doesn't include http:// or https:// prefix
- For SSL/TLS connection issues, try toggling the SSL option in the extension preferences
- Check file permissions if you're having trouble uploading files
Screenshots
![List Files](./metadata/minio-manager 2025-06-19 at 02.30.57.png)
![Upload File](./metadata/minio-manager 2025-06-19 at 02.31.35.png)
Development
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
# Build the extension
npm run build
# Lint the extension
npm run lint
Version History
[Initial Version] - 2023-05-15
- Upload files to MinIO server
- Browse and list files in MinIO buckets
- Download files from MinIO
[Added Temporary Links] - 2023-05-30
- Generate temporary pre-signed URLs with 1-hour validity
- Open files directly in browser
- Improved file management capabilities
Requirements
- MinIO server (self-hosted or cloud service)
- Valid MinIO credentials (access key and secret key)