Namuwiki for Raycast

A raycast extension that allows you to search for documents, etc. in a namuwiki.

This extension is based on Korean wiki Namuwiki(나무위키). To search documents, you must use Korean.

Command Features

Command Description Search Documents Search documents in namu.wiki View Recently Changed Documents View documents that have recently changed in namu.wiki View Trending Documents View current live trending searches in namu.wiki

Installation

No setup is required.

Author