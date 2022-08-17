StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Go back
Pedro Duarte
Pedro Duarte
Hi, I’m Pedro 👋 I'm a UI developer based in Barcelona. I'm interested in design systems, web3, user/dev experiences and under engineering. I'm currently doing UI/DX at 🌈 Rainbow – focusing on RainbowKit.

Favorite feature

My favorite feature of Raycast has to be the Clipboard History. It’s definitely the one I use the most!

I also love the Emoji Picker — so much better than the native macOS one. I also rely on Raycast for calculations and conversions. It even supports crypto conversions! Love it.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I use Window Management so much. I have tried many similar apps in the past, and I love that now I can just use Raycast to manage my windows. When I do tech demos, I set up lots of snippets which automatically paste certain code blocks. It makes it a much smoother demo for me and the audience.

Top extensions from the Store

I am 100% biased here, but I use the Radix Extension often when building UIs and need to refer to the Radix Docs. I also use the Kill Process Extension quite often.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I’ve set up a bunch of hotkeys for Window Management so I can quickly resize and position windows in specific places.

For example, ⌃ ⌥ ⌘ ← for Left Half, ⌃ ⌥ ⌘ ➜ for Right Half, ⌃ ⌥ ⌘ F to Toggle Fullscreen, and so on. Honestly, it’s such a time saver! I’ve also set up ⌃ ⌘ Space for the Emoji Picker.

Anything else

Although Raycast has great features, what I love about it the most is the attention to the detail. All the way from onboarding, product features, and developer API. Honestly, it’s one of the first things I now install when I set up a new machine.

More stories

Delba Oliveira
Read more
Delba Oliveira
Developer Advocate
Matthieu de Maulmin
Read more
Matthieu de Maulmin
Partnerships Manager
Michitoshi Yano
Read more
Michitoshi Yano
Software Engineer
Share your experience
Fill out the template 

Ready for take-off?

Download the Raycast app and start taking your productivity to new heights.

Download for Mac
or$ brew install --cask raycast
macOS 12+
Stay up to date

We’d love to stay connected with you. If the feeling’s mutual, follow @raycastapp on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Help shape the product

Lots of the best and brightest ideas come from you. Join our Slack Community to help create the future of Raycast.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingFAQ
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
SnippetsPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.