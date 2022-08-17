Hi, I’m Pedro 👋 I'm a UI developer based in Barcelona. I'm interested in design systems, web3, user/dev experiences and under engineering. I'm currently doing UI/DX at 🌈 Rainbow – focusing on RainbowKit.

Favorite feature

My favorite feature of Raycast has to be the Clipboard History. It’s definitely the one I use the most!

I also love the Emoji Picker — so much better than the native macOS one. I also rely on Raycast for calculations and conversions. It even supports crypto conversions! Love it.

Most used Commands, Quicklinks, Scripts and Snippets

I use Window Management so much. I have tried many similar apps in the past, and I love that now I can just use Raycast to manage my windows. When I do tech demos, I set up lots of snippets which automatically paste certain code blocks. It makes it a much smoother demo for me and the audience.

Top extensions from the Store

I am 100% biased here, but I use the Radix Extension often when building UIs and need to refer to the Radix Docs. I also use the Kill Process Extension quite often.

Aliases, hotkeys, and fallback searches

I’ve set up a bunch of hotkeys for Window Management so I can quickly resize and position windows in specific places.

For example, ⌃ ⌥ ⌘ ← for Left Half, ⌃ ⌥ ⌘ ➜ for Right Half, ⌃ ⌥ ⌘ F to Toggle Fullscreen, and so on. Honestly, it’s such a time saver! I’ve also set up ⌃ ⌘ Space for the Emoji Picker.

Anything else

Although Raycast has great features, what I love about it the most is the attention to the detail. All the way from onboarding, product features, and developer API. Honestly, it’s one of the first things I now install when I set up a new machine.