Raycast is a collection of powerful productivity tools within an extendable launcher for Apple computers. Fast, ergonomic, and reliable, Raycast enhances your workflow, and the Apple Reminders extension is a testament to this promise.

Elevate Your Apple Reminders Experience

The Apple Reminders extension for Raycast adds the missing keyboard shortcuts to Apple's Reminders app, allowing you to create and complete reminders fluently. With this extension, managing your tasks and to-do lists has never been easier or more efficient.

📋 View and manage your reminders from the menu bar

➕ Quickly get reminders out of your head using plain language

🗂️ Group, sort, and order your reminders according to your preferences

✅ Display completed reminders from within a list

Other improvements such as editing a reminder, creating a reminder from an empty list, and more!

Key Features

Create Reminder: Quickly create new reminders, add notes, set priority levels, and specify due dates using natural language.

Keyboard Shortcuts:

⌘ ↵ to create a reminder

⌘ ⇧ ↵ to create a reminder and close the window

⇥ / ⇧ ⇥ to navigate between fields

My Reminders: List all your uncompleted reminders, mark them as complete, set priority, copy details, or open them in the Apple Reminders app.

Keyboard Shortcuts:

↵ to mark the reminder as completed

⌘ O to open the reminder in Apple's Reminders app

⌘ ⇧ P to set the priority of the reminder

⌘ . to copy the reminder title

⌘ ⇧ . to copy the reminder details

⌘ R to refresh the list

⌘ K to show more actions

Seamless Integration with Your Apple Ecosystem

The Raycast Apple Reminders extension is designed to integrate seamlessly with your Apple devices, including macOS, iPadOS, iOS, and watchOS. Whether you're managing grocery lists, smart lists, or shared lists, this extension ensures you stay on top of your tasks across all your devices.

Getting Started with Apple Reminders

Follow these simple steps to set up the extension:

Open Raycast Preferences: Navigate to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences. Enable the Reminders Extension: Select and enable the Reminders extension. Allow Access: Click Permission Required and allow access to your reminders.

After setup, you can use all the commands of the extension to enhance your productivity in the Mac Reminders app.

Enhance Your Productivity

With the Apple Reminders extension for Raycast, you can:

Save Time: Use keyboard shortcuts to create and manage reminders quickly.

Stay Organized: Easily manage your reminder lists and stay on top of your tasks.

Boost Efficiency: Complete tasks faster with fluent commands and intuitive features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you use Apple Reminders effectively?

To use Apple Reminders effectively, follow these tips:

Organize by Lists: Create separate lists for different categories, such as work, personal, and groceries. Set Due Dates and Times: Assign due dates and times to reminders to ensure you stay on track. Use Subtasks: Break down larger tasks into subtasks for better manageability. Add Notes and Attachments: Include relevant notes, links, and attachments to provide context to your reminders. Prioritize Tasks: Mark important tasks with priority levels to focus on what matters most. Leverage Siri: Use Siri to quickly add reminders by voice command. Use Location-Based Reminders: Set reminders to trigger when you arrive or leave a specific location. Integrate with Raycast: Use Raycast's Apple Reminders extension to access and manage your reminders quickly and efficiently within the Raycast launcher.

Is Apple Reminders good enough?

Apple Reminders is a robust and user-friendly task management tool suitable for most users. It offers essential features such as due dates, priority levels, subtasks, and location-based reminders, making it a reliable choice for personal and professional task management. For enhanced productivity, integrating Apple Reminders with Raycast allows for quicker access and more streamlined task management within the Raycast launcher.

Does Apple Reminders send notifications?

Yes, Apple Reminders sends notifications to alert you about upcoming tasks and due dates. You can customize notification settings to receive alerts at specific times or when you arrive at or leave certain locations. Ensure notifications are enabled in your device settings to stay updated on your reminders.

How do I get Apple Reminders to alert me?

To ensure Apple Reminders alerts you, follow these steps:

Enable Notifications: Go to Settings > Notifications > Reminders and turn on notifications. Set Due Dates and Times: When creating a reminder, assign a due date and time to receive an alert. Enable Location-Based Reminders: When adding a reminder, set a location to receive alerts when you arrive or leave that place. Customize Notification Preferences: Adjust notification styles and sounds to ensure you don't miss important reminders. Integrate with Raycast: Use Raycast's Apple Reminders extension to seamlessly manage and receive alerts for your tasks within the Raycast launcher, ensuring you stay on top of your to-do list.

Do Apple Reminders notify you?

Yes, Apple Reminders notify you about upcoming tasks and due dates. When you create a reminder with a specific date, time, or location, you will receive notifications to help you stay on track. Make sure notifications are enabled in your device settings to receive these alerts. Integrating Apple Reminders with Raycast can further enhance your productivity by allowing you to manage and receive reminders seamlessly within the Raycast launcher.

Are Apple Reminders private?

Yes, Apple Reminders are private. Your reminders are stored securely and are only accessible by you. They are synced across your Apple devices through iCloud, ensuring that your data is encrypted and protected. Apple prioritizes user privacy and security, so you can trust that your reminders and personal information are kept confidential.

What is Apple Reminders used for?

Apple Reminders is used for managing tasks and staying organized. It allows you to create, organize, and prioritize reminders for various aspects of your life, such as:

Personal Tasks: Keep track of daily chores, shopping lists, and personal goals.

Work Tasks: Manage work-related tasks, deadlines, and project milestones.

Events and Appointments: Set reminders for upcoming events, meetings, and appointments.

Recurring Tasks: Schedule recurring reminders for routine tasks like paying bills or taking medications.

Location-Based Reminders: Set reminders that trigger when you arrive at or leave specific locations.

Integrating Apple Reminders with Raycast enhances these capabilities by providing a more efficient way to access and manage your reminders within the Raycast launcher.

Discover More Core Extensions to Boost Your Workflow

