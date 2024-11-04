Spike on Raycast Respond to incidents, check on-call, add overrides faster with Raycast.

Overview

Spike's Raycast extension brings incident management and on-call functionalities directly into operating system. This extension allows you to manage incidents, view on-call schedules, add on-call overrides, and access your favorites without leaving your workflow.

Features

Incidents: View and manage open incidents directly from Raycast On-Call: Check your on-call status and see who's currently on call On-Call Override: Add overrides to On-call schedules Favorites: Quick access to your favorite Spike entities Menu Bar Integration: View open incidents from your menu bar

Actions available

Incidents

Acknowledge and Resolve incidents View Incident details View Activity log

On-call

View On-call details Add On-call override

Installation

Make sure you have Raycast installed. Open Raycast and search for "Spike". Click "Install" to add the Spike extension to your Raycast.

Development

To contribute to this extension:

Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/spikehq/raycast-extension.git Install dependencies: npm install Run the development server: npm run dev Import Spike to your raycast