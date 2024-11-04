StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Resolve incidents, check who is on-call, and add overrides from Raycast.
Spike on Raycast

Respond to incidents, check on-call, add overrides faster with Raycast.

Spike's Raycast extension brings incident management and on-call functionalities directly into operating system. This extension allows you to manage incidents, view on-call schedules, add on-call overrides, and access your favorites without leaving your workflow.

Features

  1. Incidents: View and manage open incidents directly from Raycast
  2. On-Call: Check your on-call status and see who's currently on call
  3. On-Call Override: Add overrides to On-call schedules
  4. Favorites: Quick access to your favorite Spike entities
  5. Menu Bar Integration: View open incidents from your menu bar

Actions available

Incidents

  1. Acknowledge and Resolve incidents
  2. View Incident details
  3. View Activity log

On-call

  1. View On-call details
  2. Add On-call override

Installation

  1. Make sure you have Raycast installed.
  2. Open Raycast and search for "Spike".
  3. Click "Install" to add the Spike extension to your Raycast.

Development

To contribute to this extension:

  1. Clone the repository: 
    git clone https://github.com/spikehq/raycast-extension.git
  2. Install dependencies: 
    npm install
  3. Run the development server: 
    npm run dev
  4. Import Spike to your raycast
  • Open Raycast
  • Search for Import extension
  • Import whole spike-raycast folder
