Overview
Spike's Raycast extension brings incident management and on-call functionalities directly into operating system. This extension allows you to manage incidents, view on-call schedules, add on-call overrides, and access your favorites without leaving your workflow.
Features
- Incidents: View and manage open incidents directly from Raycast
- On-Call: Check your on-call status and see who's currently on call
- On-Call Override: Add overrides to On-call schedules
- Favorites: Quick access to your favorite Spike entities
- Menu Bar Integration: View open incidents from your menu bar
Actions available
Incidents
- Acknowledge and Resolve incidents
- View Incident details
- View Activity log
On-call
- View On-call details
- Add On-call override
Installation
- Make sure you have Raycast installed.
- Open Raycast and search for "Spike".
- Click "Install" to add the Spike extension to your Raycast.
Development
To contribute to this extension:
- Clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/spikehq/raycast-extension.git
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Run the development server:
npm run dev
- Import Spike to your raycast
- Open Raycast
- Search for
Import extension
- Import whole
spike-raycast folder