Track your SaaS business from Raycast. Glance at MRR and cash in the menu bar, switch between companies you have access to, and ask AI questions about your SaaSFlow data without opening the dashboard.
Requires a SaaSFlow account.
The extension registers 31 read-only AI tools so Raycast AI can answer natural-language questions about your data. A few examples:
data-mrr-at-date
data-profit-loss-data
data-customer-changes
search, then
get-transaction
data-top-expense-vendors
The 23
data-* tools mirror the slices that power the SaaSFlow dashboards (MRR, cohorts, cash flow, P&L, balances, retention). Eight hand-tuned tools cover company / customer / transaction lookups and free-text search.
api.saasflow.com for sign-in and consent.
That's it. The menu bar starts populating on the next refresh.
Prefer not to OAuth? Mint a personal API key in the SaaSFlow dashboard and paste it into Raycast Settings → Extensions → SaaSFlow → API key (fallback). The extension uses the API key when set, and OAuth only as a fallback.
Raycast Settings → Extensions → SaaSFlow → API base URL overrides the default
https://api.saasflow.com. Useful for SaaSFlow's own staging environment and for testing against a local backend.
The extension talks only to your configured
apiBaseUrl (default:
https://api.saasflow.com) and Raycast's OAuth relay (
raycast.com/redirect). OAuth tokens and the active-company id are stored in Raycast's local secure store and never sent elsewhere.
yarn install
yarn workspace saasflow-raycast dev
yarn dev runs
ray develop, which sideloads the extension into Raycast and reloads on save. The 31 AI tool wrappers under
src/tools/ are auto-generated from
@saasflow/slices + the API's OpenAPI spec — run
yarn workspace saasflow-raycast generate-tools to refresh them by hand, or let
yarn dev /
yarn build do it.
To publish under the SaaSFlow Raycast org:
yarn workspace saasflow-raycast publish. The wrapper script swaps
package.json#name to
saasflow for the duration of the upload (the monorepo workspace stays
saasflow-raycast to avoid colliding with the published CLI package).