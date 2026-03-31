Parachord

Control Parachord music player directly from Raycast.

Features

Play/Pause - Toggle playback with a single command

- Toggle playback with a single command Next/Previous - Skip tracks quickly

- Skip tracks quickly Search & Play - Search for music and play instantly

- Search for music and play instantly Add to Queue - Queue up tracks without interrupting playback

- Queue up tracks without interrupting playback AI DJ Chat - Send prompts to the AI DJ for recommendations

- Send prompts to the AI DJ for recommendations Volume Control - Adjust volume from Raycast

- Adjust volume from Raycast Shuffle Toggle - Turn shuffle on/off

- Turn shuffle on/off Open Artist - Jump directly to an artist page

Installation

From Source

Clone this repository Install dependencies: cd raycast-extension npm install Import into Raycast: Open Raycast

Go to Extensions

Click "+" and select "Import Extension"

Navigate to this folder

Development

npm run dev

Commands

Command Description Shortcut Suggestion Play/Pause Toggle playback ⌘ ⇧ P Next Track Skip to next ⌘ ⇧ → Previous Track Go back ⌘ ⇧ ← Search & Play Find and play music Add to Queue Add track to queue AI DJ Chat Chat with AI Set Volume Adjust volume Toggle Shuffle Shuffle on/off Clear Queue Clear playback queue Open Parachord Launch the app Open Artist Go to artist page

Usage Tips

Search & Play

Use "Artist - Track" format for direct play: Radiohead - Karma Police

Or just type a search query to open search in Parachord

AI DJ Chat

Use quick prompts from the action menu ( ⌘ K )

) Or type your own request like "play something chill"

Keyboard Shortcuts

Set up your own shortcuts in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Parachord

Requirements

Parachord desktop app must be installed

macOS 10.15 or later

Raycast 1.64.0 or later

How It Works

This extension uses the parachord:// URL protocol to communicate with the Parachord app. When you run a command, it opens a protocol URL that Parachord handles to perform the requested action.

License

MIT