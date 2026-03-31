Parachord
Control Parachord music player directly from Raycast.
Features
- Play/Pause - Toggle playback with a single command
- Next/Previous - Skip tracks quickly
- Search & Play - Search for music and play instantly
- Add to Queue - Queue up tracks without interrupting playback
- AI DJ Chat - Send prompts to the AI DJ for recommendations
- Volume Control - Adjust volume from Raycast
- Shuffle Toggle - Turn shuffle on/off
- Open Artist - Jump directly to an artist page
Installation
From Source
-
Clone this repository
-
Install dependencies:
cd raycast-extension
npm install
-
Import into Raycast:
- Open Raycast
- Go to Extensions
- Click "+" and select "Import Extension"
- Navigate to this folder
Development
npm run dev
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Shortcut Suggestion
|Play/Pause
|Toggle playback
⌘ ⇧ P
|Next Track
|Skip to next
⌘ ⇧ →
|Previous Track
|Go back
⌘ ⇧ ←
|Search & Play
|Find and play music
|Add to Queue
|Add track to queue
|AI DJ Chat
|Chat with AI
|Set Volume
|Adjust volume
|Toggle Shuffle
|Shuffle on/off
|Clear Queue
|Clear playback queue
|Open Parachord
|Launch the app
|Open Artist
|Go to artist page
Usage Tips
Search & Play
- Use "Artist - Track" format for direct play:
Radiohead - Karma Police
- Or just type a search query to open search in Parachord
AI DJ Chat
- Use quick prompts from the action menu (
⌘ K)
- Or type your own request like "play something chill"
Keyboard Shortcuts
Set up your own shortcuts in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Parachord
Requirements
- Parachord desktop app must be installed
- macOS 10.15 or later
- Raycast 1.64.0 or later
How It Works
This extension uses the
parachord:// URL protocol to communicate with the Parachord app. When you run a command, it opens a protocol URL that Parachord handles to perform the requested action.
License
MIT