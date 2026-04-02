nocal

Search notes and manage your day from Raycast with nocal.

Commands

Search Notes — Browse and search your notes with live preview. Open any note directly in nocal.

— Browse and search your notes with live preview. Open any note directly in nocal. Create Note — Quickly capture a new note from Raycast.

— Quickly capture a new note from Raycast. Pending RSVPs — See calendar events awaiting your response. Accept, decline, or mark as maybe directly from Raycast.

— See calendar events awaiting your response. Accept, decline, or mark as maybe directly from Raycast. Upcoming Meetings — View your next meetings and join video calls without switching apps.

Authentication

The first time you run a command, you'll be prompted to connect your nocal account in the browser. The extension uses OAuth 2.0 with PKCE — no passwords or API keys are stored.