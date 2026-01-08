LIFX Raycast Extension

Control your LIFX smart lights directly from Raycast with local network discovery and cloud API fallback.

Features

🤖 Natural Language Control

Type Commands Naturally : Control your lights by typing commands like "set to electric blue and make it cozy"

: Control your lights by typing commands like "set to electric blue and make it cozy" Incredibly Smart Parsing : Recognizes 80+ colors, 50+ brightness levels, 30+ temperature keywords

: Recognizes 80+ colors, 50+ brightness levels, 30+ temperature keywords Compound Commands : Chain multiple actions together (e.g., "turn on, set to pastel pink, and dim a bit")

: Chain multiple actions together (e.g., "turn on, set to pastel pink, and dim a bit") Conversational : Say it however feels natural - "gimme some light", "make it super bright", "barely on night light"

: Say it however feels natural - "gimme some light", "make it super bright", "barely on night light" Profile Integration : Load saved profiles by name or tag (e.g., "switch to my sleep mode")

: Load saved profiles by name or tag (e.g., "switch to my sleep mode") Keyboard Shortcut: Press Ctrl+Enter to execute your command

🚀 Smart Connection

LAN-First Discovery : Fast local network control (no internet required)

: Fast local network control (no internet required) HTTP API Fallback : Automatic fallback to cloud API if LAN unavailable

: Automatic fallback to cloud API if LAN unavailable Auto-Detection: Discovers all LIFX lights on your network within seconds

💡 Comprehensive Light Control

Power : Toggle lights on/off

: Toggle lights on/off Brightness : 7 preset levels from 1% to 100%

: 7 preset levels from 1% to 100% Color : 9 preset colors with emoji indicators (🔴 Red, 🟢 Green, 🔵 Blue, etc.)

: 9 preset colors with emoji indicators (🔴 Red, 🟢 Green, 🔵 Blue, etc.) Temperature : 8 white temperature presets (2500K - 9000K)

: 8 white temperature presets (2500K - 9000K) Scenes: 9 one-click mood scenes (Warm Relax, Reading, Energize, Night, etc.)

📦 Profile Management

Save current light states as profiles

Load saved profiles instantly

Built-in profile management (save/load/delete)

🎯 Bulk Operations

Control all lights simultaneously

Turn all lights on/off together

Set all lights to same brightness

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

All actions have keyboard shortcuts for maximum efficiency:

Individual Light Control

Cmd+Shift+P - Toggle power

- Toggle power Cmd+Shift+B - Set brightness

- Set brightness Cmd+Shift+C - Set color

- Set color Cmd+Shift+T - Set temperature

- Set temperature Cmd+Shift+S - Save as profile

- Save as profile Cmd+Shift+L - Load profile

Quick Brightness

Cmd+1 - 100% brightness

- 100% brightness Cmd+2 - 75% brightness

- 75% brightness Cmd+3 - 50% brightness

- 50% brightness Cmd+4 - 25% brightness

Color Scenes

Cmd+Shift+1-9 - Apply color scenes (Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, etc.)

All Lights Control

Cmd+Shift+O - Turn all lights on

- Turn all lights on Cmd+Shift+X - Turn all lights off

- Turn all lights off Cmd+Shift+1-4 - Set all lights to preset brightness

Other

Cmd+R - Refresh lights list

Installation

From Raycast Store (Recommended)

Open Raycast Search for "LIFX" in the Extension Store Click "Install"

Requirements

Raycast installed

LIFX smart lights on your network

From Source (Development)

Clone the Raycast extensions repository:

git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git cd extensions/lifx-controller

Install dependencies:

npm install

Build and import into Raycast:

npm run dev

Configuration

LAN Discovery (Recommended)

No configuration needed! The extension will automatically discover LIFX lights on your local network.

HTTP API Token (Optional Fallback)

If LAN discovery fails or you want remote control, you can add an HTTP API token:

Go to https://cloud.lifx.com/settings Sign in with your LIFX account Click "Generate New Token" Copy the token Open Raycast → LIFX Controller → Preferences Paste your token in "LIFX HTTP API Token"

Preferences

LIFX HTTP API Token : Optional token for HTTP API fallback

: Optional token for HTTP API fallback Default Fade Duration : How long light transitions take (default: 1000ms)

: How long light transitions take (default: 1000ms) LAN Discovery Timeout : How long to wait for local network discovery (default: 5000ms)

: How long to wait for local network discovery (default: 5000ms) Enable LAN Discovery: Toggle local network discovery on/off

Usage

Natural Language Commands

The easiest way to control your lights is with natural language:

Open Raycast Search for "LIFX Dashboard" Type your command in the search bar Press Ctrl+Enter to execute

Example Commands:

Power & Basic

turn on / lights on / gimme light - Turn on lights

/ / - Turn on lights lights off / darkness / make it dark - Turn off lights

Colors (80+ recognized!)

set to red / electric blue / neon pink - Basic colors

/ / - Basic colors deep blue / pale green / pastel pink - Color variations

/ / - Color variations sapphire / emerald / crimson / amber - Named colors

/ / / - Named colors baby blue / hot pink / forest green - Descriptive colors

Brightness (50+ keywords!)

super bright / max brightness / brightest - Maximum

/ / - Maximum dim a bit / pretty dim / quite dim - Decrease

/ / - Decrease night light / barely on / barely lit - Very low

/ / - Very low 75% / half / medium - Specific levels

Temperature (30+ moods!)

warm white / cozy / relaxing / sunset - Warm

/ / / - Warm cool white / energizing / focus - Cool

/ / - Cool daylight / morning / sunshine - Bright

/ / - Bright candlelight / warm glow - Atmospheric

Compound Commands

turn on and set to blue - Multiple actions

- Multiple actions electric blue and super bright - Color + brightness

- Color + brightness cozy and dim a bit - Temperature + brightness

- Temperature + brightness all lights to pastel pink and half brightness - Complex

Profiles

load my sleep mode / switch to sleep mode - By name

/ - By name gimme my work preset / use the relax scene - Casual

Control Individual Lights

Open Raycast Search for "LIFX Dashboard" Select a light Use actions to control it: Power on/off

Set brightness, color, or temperature

Apply preset scenes

Save/load profiles

Control All Lights

When you have multiple lights, an "All Lights" section appears at the top:

Turn all lights on/off

Set all to same brightness

Quick access via keyboard shortcuts

Save & Load Profiles

Set your lights to desired state Press Cmd+S on a light Name your profile Later, press Cmd+L to load saved profiles

Troubleshooting

No Lights Discovered

Ensure your LIFX lights are powered on

Check that your computer is on the same network as your lights

Try increasing the LAN Discovery Timeout in preferences

Add an HTTP API token as fallback

Lights Not Responding

Check if lights are reachable on your network

Try refreshing the lights list ( Cmd+R )

) The extension will automatically try HTTP API if LAN fails

UI Not Updating

This has been fixed in the latest version

Make sure you're running the latest build

Development

Build

npm run build

Development Mode

npm run dev

Lint

npm run lint

Fix Linting Issues

npm run fix-lint

Tech Stack

Raycast API : Extension framework

: Extension framework lifx-lan-client : Local network control (LAN protocol)

: Local network control (LAN protocol) lifxjs : HTTP API control (cloud fallback)

: HTTP API control (cloud fallback) TypeScript : Type safety and better DX

: Type safety and better DX React: UI components

Project Structure

src/ ├── dashboard.tsx # Main dashboard command ├── save-profile.tsx # Save profile command ├── load-profile.tsx # Load profile command ├── manage-profiles.tsx # Manage profiles command ├── lib/ │ ├── lifx-client.ts # Connection manager (LAN + HTTP) │ ├── lifx-lan.ts # LAN client wrapper │ ├── lifx-http.ts # HTTP client wrapper │ ├── nlp-parser.ts # Natural language parser │ ├── storage.ts # Profile storage │ └── types.ts # TypeScript interfaces ├── components/ │ ├── LightListItem.tsx # Light list item with actions │ ├── LightGridItem.tsx # Light grid item with actions │ ├── BrightnessControl.tsx # Brightness picker │ ├── ColorPicker.tsx # Color picker │ └── TemperatureControl.tsx # Temperature picker └── utils/ └── validation.ts # Input validation

Architecture

Connection Strategy

LAN First: Attempts local network discovery (fast, no internet) HTTP Fallback: Uses cloud API if LAN unavailable Auto-Deduplication: Merges lights from both sources Smart Failover: Switches between LAN/HTTP automatically on failure

Data Flow

User Action → LIFXClientManager → Try LAN → If fail, try HTTP → Update UI

License

MIT

Author

Created by nazzy_wazzy_lu

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Please feel free to submit a Pull Request.

Acknowledgments

LIFX for making awesome smart lights

Raycast for the amazing launcher platform

lifx-lan-client for the LAN protocol implementation

lifxjs for the HTTP API wrapper

Enjoy controlling your lights! 💡✨