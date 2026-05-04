Kurslog

Compare crypto exchange rates from 100+ exchangers in Ukraine and 100+ countries — right from Raycast. Powered by Kurslog, the leading crypto exchange rate aggregator.

Find the best rates for crypto to fiat, crypto to cash, and payment systems like Payoneer, PayPal, Wise, Skrill, SEPA — across 80+ currencies including USDT, BTC, ETH, SOL, TON, and more.

Commands

Quick Search

Type currency names (e.g. "usdt trc20 monobank") to instantly find exchange directions and rates. The fastest way to compare rates from 100+ exchangers.

Exchange Rates

Browse popular exchange directions with live best rates. Filter by currency tags (Crypto, Cash, Stablecoins, etc.). Favorite directions appear at the top.

Check Rate

Select FROM and TO currencies from dropdown menus with icons and category sections, enter an amount — the second amount auto-calculates based on the best available rate. For cash directions, select country and city.

Direction Rates

Compare all exchangers for a specific currency pair. See rates, reserves, min/max amounts, trust status, and exchanger parameters. Press Enter to go directly to the exchanger. Sort by best rate, trust rating, or favorites.

Exchangers

Browse the catalog of 100+ exchangers with trust scores (Diamond, Premium, Gold, New), ratings, review counts, and monitoring data.

My Favorites

View your saved favorite directions and exchangers in one place. Add items to favorites using ⌘+F in any command.

Features

87 currency icons bundled locally for instant display

Trust status badges with icons and detailed explanations on hover

Exchanger parameter icons (Manual, Verify, Registration, Card Verify, Floating)

3 sort options: Best Rate, Trust Rating, Favorites

Favorites and Blacklist persisted between sessions

Amount calculation with auto-conversion

Multilingual: Ukrainian, Russian, English (auto-detected from system language)

Configuration