Raycast makes it simple, fast, and delightful to control your tools. We're seeking an experienced Technical Support Specialist to join our dedicated support team and serve as the primary point of contact for both our paid customers and our extensive user community. Assisting them by resolving their issues and capturing their valuable feedback, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the foundation for our next-generation, cross-platform product.

Raycast is a native Mac application with a significant focus on top-notch UI and interactions. We genuinely care about user experience, performance, privacy and ease of use. We have had enough of dealing with slow and clunky tools. Raycast is our attempt to let you enjoy your daily workflows without all the distractions.

While we’ve been focusing on our macOS app so far, we are planning to expand our reach. Our vision is to bring the seamless and efficient Raycast experience to more platforms, with the same commitment to high-quality UI, interactions, and overall user experience.

For this, we are seeking a Technical Support Specialist who will be the cornerstone of our customer interactions, ensuring that all users receive prompt and effective assistance. You will be responsible for addressing and resolving technical issues, capturing user feedback, and representing our entire user base within Raycast. Your insights will be crucial in refining our products and enhancing user satisfaction. We need someone who thrives on helping others, debugging unusual issues, values clear communication, and is committed to maintaining the high standards we define for ourselves and our product, which in turn sets the expectations for our users.

We're a fully remote company spread across Europe and looking for candidates in EU-friendly timezones (CET ± 3 hours). This position is for a full-time employment.

In this role you will...

Be the main point of contact for our customers. Addressing feature requests, bug reports and product questions. You’ll make yourself aware of their problems and aim to resolve them promptly. Ensure you follow up as soon as we ship fixes to establish a strong feedback loop with our customer base.

Investigate and triage bug reports. You’ll make it easier for developers to concentrate on fixing bugs instead of spending hours investigating them. For this, you’ll validate bugs and find all the reproducing steps for them while communicating with affected customers.

Improve and streamline our support processes. You’ll continuously evaluate our processes to not only respond to customers more quickly but also bring valuable insights into the product development flow as efficiently as possible.

Contribute to the evolution of our support documentation and internal tooling. You’ll apply your technical knowledge to create new and improve existent internal tools. You’ll also implement features and improvements that facilitate a better customer support experience and more efficient issue resolution.

Help us in consistently testing and enhancing Raycast. Work closely with the rest of the team to ensure top-notch quality and provide a smooth, intuitive customer experience throughout the Raycast app.

You will be a great fit if...

You have a strong background in customer support and/or technical support roles. You understand the importance of providing exceptional service and have experience resolving technical issues while maintaining a positive user experience.

You possess excellent problem-solving skills. You thrive on diagnosing complex technical issues and enjoy the challenge of finding effective solutions, ensuring users receive timely assistance.

You are passionate about user experience. You genuinely care about helping users and are committed to understanding their needs, using their feedback to drive improvements in our product.

You are an effective communicator. You can convey technical concepts clearly and concisely to users of varying technical backgrounds, ensuring they feel supported and informed throughout the troubleshooting process.

You are adaptable and proactive. In a fast-paced environment, you can quickly adjust to new challenges and take the initiative to improve support processes and documentation to enhance user satisfaction.

You have experience with multiple operating systems. Your background includes providing customer support for desktop applications not only on macOS but also on Windows, enabling you to seamlessly switch contexts and cater to a wide variety of user needs.

Why join us?