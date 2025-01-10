Raycast makes it simple, fast and delightful to control your tools. We're looking for a Software Engineer to join our team to maintain and enhance our web and backend infrastructure, and help build the foundation for our next-generation product available across multiple platforms.

Raycast is a native Mac application with a significant focus on top-notch UI and interactions. We genuinely care about user experience, performance, privacy and ease of use. We have had enough of dealing with slow and clunky tools. Raycast is our attempt to let you enjoy your daily workflows without all the distractions.

While we’ve been focusing on our macOS app so far, we are planning to expand our reach. Our vision is to bring the seamless and efficient Raycast experience to more platforms, with the same commitment to high-quality UI, interactions, and overall user experience.

For this, we're looking for Full-Stack Engineers with a strong focus on backend development to not only own our web and backend infrastructure, which includes our payment processes and AI functionalities, but also lead the way in how we integrate these into our next-generation product.

We're a fully remote company spread across Europe and looking for candidates in EU-friendly timezones (CET ± 3 hours). This position is for a full-time employment.

In this role you will...

Maintain and enhance our backend infrastructure. You will take co-ownership of our web and backend infrastructure, which hosts our authentication flow, payment systems, AI logic, extensions API, release API, marketing website and much more.

Lead the future design and architecture of our backend infrastructure. You will have a key voice in how we architect and integrate what we have into our new multi-platform product.

Co-own the product and work autonomously. We're a small team of individual contributors. Everybody has autonomy and responsibility. You work on features from ideation over release to maintenance and help us shape the roadmap for the product.

Improve performance and care about quality. You will dogfood your own features with our nightly builds, be exposed to constant user feedback from our community and incorporate it in your product development process. You will aim to automate tedious, annoying and time-consuming tasks directly through Raycast.

Wear many hats. In such a small startup, we're all generalists. You might add a new page to our NextJS website, set up an internal API endpoint in a Rails backend or write a blog post about a new feature.

You will be a great fit if...

You have a proven track record of building high-performance web applications. You've seen software projects succeed and fail and know how to build simple and maintainable applications. Experience with TypeScript is essential, along with practical experience in Ruby on Rails or comparable backend frameworks such as Laravel or Django. Experience with GraphQL would be an added bonus.

You're highly productive while writing quality code. You are able to break down big projects into small deliverables. You care about the output and take a pragmatic approach to deliver it. You keep things simple and prefer to write a little bit more code rather than adopting a third-party dependency. You know when code reviews or writing tests are beneficial to the changes you introduce.

You're product-minded. Eventually, our product features will execute your code under the hood when users interact with Raycast. You have a sense for delightful user experience and when something feels off, you analyze and fix the underlying root causes. You don't shy away from user feedback and embrace iterative development to continuously improve the product.

You put our users first. Throughout Raycast you will find a lot of little details. You pay attention to details and aim to provide our users with a delightful experience. You can't stand bugs (big or small) and never shy away from user feedback.

You're an empathetic communicator. You are an empathetic communicator. You consider technology trade-offs. You may be opinionated, but you are not ideological. When disagreeing, you communicate your perspective thoughtfully and compromise when needed. You thrive in a team environment and hold your colleagues accountable.

Our stack

Ruby on Rails for the backend. We use Ruby on Rails for our backend APIs, including our Extension Store, AI functionalities, and Payment processes, and we use Heroku for hosting and deployment.

JavaScript/TypeScript for the marketing website. We use Next.js for raycast.com and deploy it with Vercel.

React + Node.js for the Extensions API. We use Node.js as a runtime and React as a UI framework for extensions. React components are rendered as native AppKit components, no HTML or CSS involved.

Swift for our macOS app. Everything is written in Swift using AppKit with Swift Packages. We rarely adopt third party dependencies. Some are GRDB for our database, Sentry for crash reporting, Nuke for image fetching and a few C libraries to crank up performance.

Modern work tools for everything. Linear for issue tracking, GitHub as source control, Sentry for error reporting, New Relic for Application Performance Monitoring, PostHog for analytics, Slack for internal communication, Figma for pixels, Notion as knowledge base and a few others. As a team, we enjoy using CleanShot, Bear, Things and a few other Mac apps.

Why join us?