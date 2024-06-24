Raycast makes it simple, fast and delightful to control your tools. We're looking for an experienced individual to join and strengthen our design team. You’ll have an unique opportunity to shape how Raycast will evolve in the era of AI.

Raycast is a native Mac application with a significant focus on top-notch UI and interactions. We genuinely care about user experience, performance, privacy and ease of use. We've had enough of dealing with slow and clunky tools. Raycast is our attempt to let you enjoy your daily workflows without all the distractions.

User experience is at the very core of what we value as a company, as well as attention to the small details. As a product designer at Raycast, you will help with visual design (illustrations and icons), expanding our Figma design system, and build new features that you will follow all the way to implementation in close collaboration with our engineers.

We're a fully remote company spread across Europe and looking for candidates in EU-friendly timezones (CET ± 3 hours). This position is for a full-time employment.



In this role you will...

Design end to end experiences across macOS and the web. Create flows, prototypes, and visuals for Developers, Teams and individual users.

Build a brand around productivity. Enhance our brand identity with illustrations and iconography. Go beyond the surface and guarantee a design that attracts developers and teams, and help us to stand out.

Utilize and extend our design system. Build our visual representation in the web by extending our existing design system. Add new components to create a consistent look and feel.

Co-own the product and work self-directed. We're a small team of individual contributors. Everybody has autonomy and responsibility. You work on features from ideation over release to maintenance and shape the roadmap of the product.

Wear many hats. We're all generalists. You might add a new page to our website, put together illustrations for a changelog entry, or write a blog post about a new feature you've been working on.

You will be a great fit if...

You want to work on the cutting edge of AI. The future of how humans will interact with AI is uncertain but we know it will play a big part in Raycast’s next chapter. You should be excited to design this next generation of interfaces.

You're highly productive while designing quality UX. We release updates every 1-2 weeks. You break down big projects in small deliverables, well-presented to engineers, and move fast based on user feedback. You prefer small solutions and know when to improve something.

You are passionate about clean and simple interfaces. We care about efficient human-computer interactions and optimize for keyboard interactions. You keep things simple and are willing to iterate on something multiple times to get it right.

You put our users first. Throughout Raycast you find many little details. You pay attention to detail and provide our users a delightful experience. You can't stand bugs and don't shy away from our community and the user feedback.

You like to establish a brand. Raycast isn't just a tool. We are building a brand for productivity tools. Ideally you establish our visual language with marketing material, illustrations and icons.

Our stack

Figma for every pixel. Our design system is built with Figma, using components and variants to keep all our design documents in sync and consistent. Engineers use a corresponding color and icon set in the codebase to keep everything aligned.

JavaScript/TypeScript for marketing website. We use Next.js for raycast.com and deploy it with Vercel.

Modern work tools for everything. Linear for issue tracking, GitHub as source control, Sentry for error reporting, Amplitude for analytics, Slack for internal communication, Figma for pixels, Notion as knowledge base and a few others. As a team, we enjoy using CleanShot, Bear, Things and a few other Mac apps.

Why joining us?