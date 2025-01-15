Raycast makes it simple, fast and delightful to control your tools. We're looking for a Software Engineer to join our team to scale and enhance Raycast AI, and help build the foundation for our next-generation intelligence platform.

Raycast has a significant focus on top-notch UI and interactions. We genuinely care about user experience, performance, privacy and ease of use. We have had enough of dealing with slow and clunky tools. Raycast is our attempt to let you enjoy your daily workflows without all the distractions. In this new AI era, many previously tedious tasks can be automated. We are in a unique position to rethink how people use their computers for work.

We feel we are on the verge of a new way of using computers—more intentional, more declarative, and more intuitive. Our vision is to combine the seamless and efficient Raycast experience with the smart and intuitive approach of chatting to a language model. For this, we're seeking software engineers who have a deep passion and strong skills for Large Language Models and applied AI. You will be at the forefront of this new technology wave.

This is an opportunity for you to build an end-to-end, intelligent platform. Ranging from architecting the routing of dozens of different model providers to researching ways to make our platform smarter, faster, and more reliable.

We're a fully remote company spread across Europe and looking for candidates in EU-friendly timezones (CET ± 3 hours). This position is for a full-time employment.

In this role you will...

Make Raycast AI smarter, faster, and more reliable. You will work on the cutting edge of AI to enhance Raycast AI based on user requests. From agents over embeddings to fine-tuning. You’ll run several experiments to improve our systems.

Stay ahead of latest trends in applied AI. You’ll pick up the latest in evaluation frameworks, prompt engineering and retrieval techniques.

Maintain and enhance our AI infrastructure. You will take co-ownership of our AI stack, including a router for dozens of models, handling secure and private uploads of attachments, solving unique challenges to provide stable, long-running connections to our mobile clients and much more.

Lead the future design and architecture of our AI stack. Over the last two years, Raycast AI became the dominant way for our users to interact with AI. You will play a key role in architecting new features from concept to production.

Co-own the product and work autonomously. We're a small team of individual contributors. Everybody has autonomy and responsibility. You work on features from ideation over release to maintenance and help us shape the roadmap for the product.

Wear many hats. In such a small startup, we're all generalists. You might add a new page to our NextJS website, make a change in our desktop apps or write a blog post about a new feature.

You will be a great fit if...

You’ve built AI apps before. Impress us with your latest side-project that made use of LLMs or the last smart feature you leveraged RAG for. We look for hands-on engineers that prefer to that aren’t researchers but put the latest trends to work over diving deep into research.

You know the value of evals. Demos and prototypes are easy. Building something that is used hundreds of times a day is our standard. For this, you have to keep reliability and an evaluation framework in mind from day one.

You're highly productive while writing quality code. You are able to break down big projects into small deliverables. You care about the output and take a pragmatic approach to deliver it. You keep things simple and prefer to write a little bit more code rather than adopting a third-party dependency. You know when code reviews or writing tests are beneficial to the changes you introduce.

You're product-minded. Eventually, our product features will execute your code under the hood when users interact with Raycast. You have a sense for delightful user experience and, when something feels off, you analyze and fix the underlying root causes. You don't shy away from user feedback and embrace iterative development to continuously improve the product.

You put our users first. Throughout Raycast you will find a lot of little details. You pay attention to details and aim to provide our users with a delightful experience. You can't stand bugs (big or small) and never shy away from user feedback.

You're an empathetic communicator. You are an empathetic communicator. You consider technology trade-offs. You may be opinionated, but you are not ideological. When disagreeing, you communicate your perspective thoughtfully and compromise when needed. You thrive in a team environment and hold your colleagues accountable.

Our stack

Ruby on Rails for the backend. We use Ruby on Rails for our backend APIs, including our Extension Store, AI functionalities, and Payment processes, and we use Heroku for hosting and deployment.

JavaScript/TypeScript for the marketing website. We use Next.js for raycast.com and deploy it with Vercel.

React + Node.js for the Extensions API. We use Node.js as a runtime and React as a UI framework for extensions. React components are rendered as native AppKit components, no HTML or CSS involved. The entire API is written in TypeScript and developer tooling is written in Go.

Swift for our macOS app. Everything is written in Swift using AppKit with Swift Packages. We rarely adopt third party dependencies. Some are GRDB for our database, Sentry for crash reporting, Nuke for image fetching and a few C libraries to crank up performance.

Modern work tools for everything. Linear for issue tracking, GitHub as source control, Sentry for error reporting, New Relic for Application Performance Monitoring, PostHog for analytics, Slack for internal communication, Figma for pixels, Notion as knowledge base and a few others. As a team, we enjoy using CleanShot, Bear, Things and a few other Mac apps.

Why join us?