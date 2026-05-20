Run ping, traceroute, MTR, DNS, and HTTP checks from Globalping probes directly in Raycast.
This extension includes five commands:
Ping: Compare latency, packet loss, and per-probe timing data
DNS: Resolve all Globalping-supported DNS record types from multiple locations
HTTP: Run
HEAD and
GET requests from distributed probes
Traceroute: Inspect the route to a target hop by hop
MTR: Combine latency and route data in a compact multi-hop view
Globalping requires signing in with your Globalping account through Raycast's native OAuth flow before you can run measurements.
Available preferences:
Default Probe Count: Global default number of probes used by all commands
Sign-in happens automatically when you open a command for the first time.
See more information about the API and its limits in the Globalping API documentation.
Edit Location with
⌘L on macOS or
Ctrl+L on Windows to choose or compose a probe location
⌘R on macOS or
Ctrl+R on Windows
Tips:
world
The location picker is built from Globalping probe data and supports more than just cities and countries. Depending on probe availability, you can target:
world
eyeball and
datacenter
aws+europe,
aws-us-east-1,
gcp-europe-west3,
oracle+europe or
azure-eastus
api.globalping.io
The extension supports Raycast Quicklinks directly.
From any command result, use
Create Raycast Quicklink to save a reusable shortcut that reopens the same Globalping command with the same arguments, including:
Quicklinks are managed by Raycast itself, so users can rename them, assign aliases or hotkeys, and sync them with Raycast Cloud Sync when available.
The extension follows Raycast shortcut conventions as closely as possible:
⌘R /
Ctrl+R: Run the current test again
⌘L /
Ctrl+L: Open
Edit Location from any measurement view
⌘C /
Ctrl+C: Copy the primary result for the current command
⌘S /
Ctrl+S: Create a Raycast Quicklink
Install dependencies with
npm install, then run
npm run dev to launch the extension in Raycast development mode.
This extension was created by @Valent1d for Globalping