The Official Globalping Extension for Raycast Run ping, traceroute, MTR, DNS, and HTTP checks from Globalping probes directly in Raycast.

Features

Run network measurements from multiple probes worldwide

Compare probe results in a compact Raycast-native UI

Choose locations from continents, countries, cities, cloud regions, networks, ASNs, and more

Re-run tests quickly with native Raycast shortcuts on macOS and Windows

Switch DNS record types and HTTP methods from the action panel and with dedicated shortcuts

Keep your most-used probe locations handy with recent and popular local suggestions

Create Raycast Quicklinks for your favorite checks

Share or copy results for debugging and support workflows

Commands

This extension includes five commands:

Ping : Compare latency, packet loss, and per-probe timing data

: Compare latency, packet loss, and per-probe timing data DNS : Resolve all Globalping-supported DNS record types from multiple locations

: Resolve all Globalping-supported DNS record types from multiple locations HTTP : Run HEAD and GET requests from distributed probes

: Run and requests from distributed probes Traceroute : Inspect the route to a target hop by hop

: Inspect the route to a target hop by hop MTR : Combine latency and route data in a compact multi-hop view

Configuration

Globalping requires signing in with your Globalping account through Raycast's native OAuth flow before you can run measurements.

Available preferences:

Default Probe Count : Global default number of probes used by all commands

Sign-in happens automatically when you open a command for the first time.

See more information about the API and its limits in the Globalping API documentation.

Usage

Open one of the Globalping commands in Raycast Enter a hostname, IP, domain, or URL target Optionally open Edit Location with ⌘L on macOS or Ctrl+L on Windows to choose or compose a probe location Run the test with ⌘R on macOS or Ctrl+R on Windows

Tips:

If you leave the location empty, the extension falls back to your most-used local location when available, otherwise world

DNS record types can be switched from the header dropdown or with shortcuts

HTTP methods can be switched from the header dropdown or with shortcuts

Results stream into the list as probe updates arrive

You can create a Raycast Quicklink from any command result to save a reusable check with pre-filled arguments

Supported Locations

The location picker is built from Globalping probe data and supports more than just cities and countries. Depending on probe availability, you can target:

world

Continents and regions

Countries and US states

Cities

Providers and ASNs

Network types like eyeball and datacenter

and Cloud filters such as aws+europe , aws-us-east-1 , gcp-europe-west3 , oracle+europe or azure-eastus

Notes

Probe availability depends on the live Globalping network

Some measurement types may complete in batches depending on the API response model

This extension uses the official Globalping API at api.globalping.io

Quicklinks

The extension supports Raycast Quicklinks directly.

From any command result, use Create Raycast Quicklink to save a reusable shortcut that reopens the same Globalping command with the same arguments, including:

target

location

DNS record type

HTTP method

Quicklinks are managed by Raycast itself, so users can rename them, assign aliases or hotkeys, and sync them with Raycast Cloud Sync when available.

Shortcuts

The extension follows Raycast shortcut conventions as closely as possible:

⌘R / Ctrl+R : Run the current test again

/ : Run the current test again ⌘L / Ctrl+L : Open Edit Location from any measurement view

/ : Open from any measurement view ⌘C / Ctrl+C : Copy the primary result for the current command

/ : Copy the primary result for the current command ⌘S / Ctrl+S : Create a Raycast Quicklink

/ : Create a Raycast Quicklink DNS and HTTP commands expose additional record-type or method shortcuts in the Action Panel

Development

Install dependencies with npm install , then run npm run dev to launch the extension in Raycast development mode.

This extension was created by @Valent1d for Globalping