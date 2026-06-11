Figa Raycast Extension

Raycast extension foundation for Figa external API integrations.

Decisions

Package location: apps/raycast .

. MVP auth: manual Figa x-api-key stored in a required Raycast password preference.

stored in a required Raycast preference. Production API endpoint: https://api.figa.cc .

. OAuth/pairing and Raycast AI tools are intentionally out of scope for this package skeleton.

The package is standalone for Raycast Store publishing and does not import private monorepo workspace packages at runtime.

See ../../docs/raycast-extension-decision.md for the architecture note. See ../../docs/raycast-ai-tools-spike.md for the decision to defer Raycast AI tools from the first public release. See ../../apps/help/src/pages/developers/integrations/raycast.astro for customer setup docs, QA matrix, and release checklist.

Local Development

Prerequisites:

Raycast installed and signed in.

Node.js 22.14 or newer.

npm 7 or newer.

From this directory:

npm install npm run dev

From the monorepo root:

pnpm -F figa dev pnpm -F figa build pnpm -F figa lint

Raycast preferences:

API Key : a dedicated Figa workspace API key. Use read preset for read commands and write preset for mutation commands.

Current Commands

Show Workspace Context : calls GET /api/v1/context , validates the configured key, and shows workspace context, plan tier, critical limits, context defaults, discovered capabilities, safe error states, and shortcuts to API key settings and developer docs.

: calls , validates the configured key, and shows workspace context, plan tier, critical limits, context defaults, discovered capabilities, safe error states, and shortcuts to API key settings and developer docs. Search Expenses : calls GET /api/v1/context and GET /api/v1/expenses?year=YYYY&month=MM , gates on expenses.read when context v2 capabilities are present, and lists current-month expenses with all/unpaid/paid quick views, copy/paste actions, Figa deep links, and a selected-expense mark-paid action for keys with expenses.payments capability.

: calls and , gates on when context v2 capabilities are present, and lists current-month expenses with all/unpaid/paid quick views, copy/paste actions, Figa deep links, and a selected-expense mark-paid action for keys with capability. Show Monthly Summary : calls GET /api/v1/context and GET /api/v1/expenses/monthly-totals , gates on expenses.read when available, and shows the same seven-month overview range used by the web app.

: calls and , gates on when available, and shows the same seven-month overview range used by the web app. Create Expense : calls GET /api/v1/context , GET /api/v1/categories , GET /api/v1/recipients , and POST /api/v1/expenses , gates on expenses.write when available, defaults currency from workspace context, uses live reference choices, and sends a UUID Idempotency-Key .

: calls , , , and , gates on when available, defaults currency from workspace context, uses live reference choices, and sends a UUID . Search Categories : calls GET /api/v1/context and GET /api/v1/categories , gates on categories.read when available, and lists global/workspace categories with copy/paste actions and Figa deep links.

: calls and , gates on when available, and lists global/workspace categories with copy/paste actions and Figa deep links. Search Recipients : calls GET /api/v1/context and GET /api/v1/recipients , gates on recipients.read when available, and lists global/workspace recipients with copy/paste actions and Figa deep links.

Broader update/delete workflows are deferred until a dedicated low-risk Raycast UX is specified.

API Client Contract

The client in src/api/client.ts :

uses the production Figa API endpoint,

sends x-api-key ,

, sends User-Agent: FigaRaycast/0.1.0 (Raycast) ,

, expects Figa response envelopes,

supports context schemaVersion: 2 capabilities/defaults while keeping the workspace context command compatible with schemaVersion: 1 responses,

capabilities/defaults while keeping the workspace context command compatible with responses, supports expense list, expense create, expense payment, and monthly-total contracts from the external API,

supports category and recipient list contracts used by later expense forms,

normalizes common errors for Raycast commands: invalid key, paid-plan gate, insufficient permissions, route forbidden, validation errors, rate limits, network failures, and non-JSON responses.

Do not log or render the raw API key. Do not include real workspace data or API keys in Store screenshots.

Release Notes

Raycast Store review uses npm, so keep package-lock.json committed for this package. Run npm run build before publishing.

npm run lint runs local ESLint and Prettier checks. Run npm run lint:store before publishing; it performs full Raycast metadata validation and currently requires the author value to match the real Raycast Store handle.

Use the help-page release checklist before Store submission. It covers versioning, command review, redacted screenshots, Store metadata, and supported paid-plan/API-key notes.

Manual QA Notes

Use a non-production workspace or redact workspace data before creating screenshots. Never capture the raw API key.

Scenarios for #529/#540:

Valid Pro or Enterprise read key: command shows workspace name, workspace ID, base currency, default base currency, plan tier, all critical limits, read capabilities, disabled write/payment capabilities, and links to workspace API key settings and Developer API docs.

Valid Pro or Enterprise write key: command shows read/write/delete capabilities and payment capability as available.

Legacy context v1 response: command still renders workspace, plan, limits, and base currency without requiring capability/default fields.

Blank key: Raycast required preferences should prompt first; if a blank value reaches the command, it shows an API-key-required state with an action to open extension preferences.

Invalid or expired key: command shows an invalid-key state with actions to update extension preferences, open API key settings, and open Developer API docs.

Free-plan blocked key: command shows a paid-plan-required state without raw key data and offers Billing, API key settings, and docs actions.

Insufficient permissions: command explains that workspaces.read is required and links to API key settings/docs.

is required and links to API key settings/docs. Rate limiting: command asks the user to retry later and keeps the retry action available.

Network failure: command asks the user to retry without exposing internal API configuration.

Scenarios for #530:

Valid Pro or Enterprise read key with expenses: Search Expenses shows current-month expenses, all/unpaid/paid quick views, formatted amounts, dates, copy/paste actions, and Figa expense links.

shows current-month expenses, all/unpaid/paid quick views, formatted amounts, dates, copy/paste actions, and Figa expense links. Valid Pro or Enterprise read key with no expenses: Search Expenses shows an empty state with refresh, Figa expenses, preferences, and docs actions.

shows an empty state with refresh, Figa expenses, preferences, and docs actions. Valid Pro or Enterprise read key: Show Monthly Summary shows recent monthly total/paid/unpaid values using the workspace base currency.

shows recent monthly total/paid/unpaid values using the workspace base currency. Context v2 response without expenses.read : both read commands stop before calling expense endpoints and show an API-key permission state.

: both read commands stop before calling expense endpoints and show an API-key permission state. Invalid or expired key, free-plan blocked key, insufficient permissions, rate limiting, and network failure use the shared Raycast error detail state without rendering raw key data.

Scenarios for #542:

Valid Pro or Enterprise read key with categories/recipients: reference commands show global vs workspace scope, expense counts, copy/paste actions, and Figa detail/list links.

Valid Pro or Enterprise read key with no categories or recipients: commands show empty states with refresh, Figa list, preferences, and docs actions.

Context v2 response without categories.read or recipients.read : the relevant command stops before calling the reference endpoint and shows a permission state.

or : the relevant command stops before calling the reference endpoint and shows a permission state. Invalid or expired key, free-plan blocked key, insufficient permissions, rate limiting, and network failure use the shared Raycast error detail state without rendering raw key data.

Scenarios for #543:

Valid Pro or Enterprise write key: Create Expense pre-fills workspace base currency, loads live categories and recipients, submits POST /api/v1/expenses with a UUID Idempotency-Key , shows a success toast, and exposes actions to open the expense/workspace in Figa or create another expense.

pre-fills workspace base currency, loads live categories and recipients, submits with a UUID , shows a success toast, and exposes actions to open the expense/workspace in Figa or create another expense. Valid Pro or Enterprise read key without expenses.write : the command stops before calling reference or create endpoints and shows a write-permission state.

: the command stops before calling reference or create endpoints and shows a write-permission state. Invalid form input: the command highlights fixable fields before sending a request.

Retry after a submit failure reuses the same idempotency key until the form changes; duplicate in-flight submits are ignored.

Invalid or expired key, free-plan blocked key, insufficient permissions, rate limiting, and network failure use the shared Raycast error detail state without rendering raw key data.

Scenarios for #531: