Check the Raycast changelog, send feedback and use other utilities.

The Core extension, bundles many utilities, such as a changelog, feedback command and more.

Commands

Changelog: Follow our updates in the app. Travel back in time and see the evolution of Raycast by reading the release notes.

Send Feedback: Send a bug report, feature request or anything else directly into our Slack workspace. We'll get back to you ASAP.

And a lot more: Open the help or manual. Recenter the Raycast window. Or check for updates.

Getting Started

Follow these steps to set up the extension:

Go to the Extensions panel in the Raycast preferences Select and enable the Core extension Optionally, configure the commands that you want to use

Afterwards, you should be able to use all commands of the Core extension.