StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Torr Manager

Allows connect to selfhosted TorrServer, browse available torrents, select and watch movies directly from Raycast.
Avatardannius
New
Install Extension
Overview

Torrserver manager for raycast

The torr-manager extension allows users to connect to their TorrServer, browse available torrents, and select movies directly from Raycast, making torrent management seamless and efficient.

Torrserver Manager Torrserver Manager Torrserver Manager Torrserver Manager

Features

  • Connect to TorrServer: Configure and manage your connection settings.
  • Browse Torrents: View the list of torrents on your server.
  • Select Movies: Play movies directly from the list with one click.
  • Add Torrents: Upload new torrents from Raycast.
  • Remove Torrents: Delete unwanted torrents easily.
  • Favorites: Mark and access favorite torrents quickly.
  • Test Connection: Test connection to your server from Raycast.
  • Search Torrents Across Trackers: Add link to selfhosted Jackett parser to search for torrents across trackers and add them directly to your TorrServer from Raycast.

Requirements

  • macOS: This extension is designed to run on macOS.
  • Raycast: Raycast must be installed on your system. You can download it from the Raycast official website.
  • TorrServer: You need to host your own instance of TorrServer or use a public one. The original TorrServer can be found here https://github.com/YouROK/TorrServe.
  • TorrServer: To be able to use search - need to host own instance of Jackett.

Installation (Development Version)

To set up the development version of torr-manager, follow these steps:

  1. Clone the repository:

    git clone https://github.com/dannius/torr-manager.git
cd torr-manager

  2. Install dependencies:

    npm install

  3. Run the development version:

    npm run dev

Node.js Version

This extension is written with Node.js v20.16.0. Ensure you have the correct version installed for optimal performance.

Categories
MediaFun
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
I Don't Have Spotify logo

I Don't Have Spotify

Effortlessly convert Spotify links to your preferred streaming service

YouTube Music logo

YouTube Music

Control the YouTube Music tab in browser with your keyboard.

YouTube logo

YouTube

Search Videos, Channels, and more...

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.