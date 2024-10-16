StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Twenty - the #1 Open-Source CRM

Modern, powerful, affordable platform to manage your customer relationships
Ch
Chris
New
Install Extension
Overview

Twenty - The #1 Open-Source CRM

Quickly manage your customer relationships and create records on any object.

Features

  • Visualize contacts and companies in your CRM (deals and tasks coming soon)
  • Create new records on any object
  • Search for records in your CRM
  • Edit and delete records in your CRM (coming soon)

How to get a Twenty API key

Go to Twenty after that:

  1. Go to Settings in the sidebar on the left.
  2. Under Workspace, go to Developers. Here, you'll see a list of active keys that you or your team have created.
  3. To generate a new key, click on + Create key at the top right.
  4. Give your API key a name, an expiration date, and a logo.
  5. Hit save to see your API key.
  6. Since the key is only visible once, make sure you store it somewhere safe.
Categories
ProductivityCommunicationApplications
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Spotify Player logo

Spotify Player

Spotify's most common features, now at your fingertips. Search for music and podcasts, browse your library, and control the playback. Glance at what's currently playing directly from the menu bar.

Console Dev logo

Console Dev

An extension to discover the best tools and beta releases for developers (via console.dev)

Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.